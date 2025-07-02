Father, son die from electrocution in Chandpur

Two individuals died from electrocution while retting raw jute in a water body in Chandpur’s Sadar upazila

Two individuals died from electrocution while retting raw jute in a water body in Chandpur's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rob Tapadar, 60, of Kaddipachgaon area and his son Sayem Tapadar (23), a student of Shahtali Kamil Madrasa.

Shah Alam, a relative of the victims, said Abdur Rob was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire that had fallen into the water around 1:30pm.

His son Sayem was also electrocuted when he tried to rescue his father, said Alam.

Locals rushed them to Chandpur Sadar General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Bahar Mia confirmed the incident, stating that the bodies will be handed over to the family following autopsy.