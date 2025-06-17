Father, son among 3 killed in Ramu road crash

At least 10 injured

Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Rashidnagar area of Cox Bazar's Ramu upazila yesterday morning.

The victims are Habibullah, 55, a clothing trader from South Patli area of PMkhali in Cox's Bazar, his son Md Riad, 9, and Rimjhim Barua, 25, of East Rajarkul in Ramu, said police.

The accident occurred around 8:00am, said Md Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ramu Crossing Highway Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, OC Nasir Uddin said, "A Cox's Bazar-bound covered van collided head-on with a Purabi Paribahan bus heading towards Chattogram. The impact caused the bus to overturn and fall beside the road. All three victims were passengers of the bus."

Medical sources at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital said at least 10 injured passengers were admitted there, some of whom are in critical condition.