Father, daughter go missing in Dhaleswari river while learning how to swim

A man and his 11-year-old daughter went missing while she was learning how to swim in the Dhaleswari River in the Barahirchar area of Manikganj Sadar upazila early this morning, reports our Manikganj correspondent.

The missing individuals are Mohidur Rahman, 50, a businessman, and his daughter, Rafa Akhter, a seventh-grader at a local secondary school. They are residents of Char Jamalpur village in Singair upazila's Baira union.

Dewan Zahidur Rahman, leader of the diving team from Aricha River Fire Station said rescue operations are currently underway.

The incident occurred around 8:00am when Mohidur took Rafa to the Dhaleswari River at Barahirchar Kheyaghat to teach her to swim using a plastic bottle as a flotation device. At some point, the bottle's mouth opened, allowing water to enter, causing Rafa to sink. Locals said that Mohidur also disappeared while attempting to rescue his daughter.

After receiving information, a unit from Singair Fire Service and a diving team from Aricha River Fire Station arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.