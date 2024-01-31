Farmer trampled to death by elephants

A 65-year-old farmer died after reportedly being trampled by elephants in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam of the upazila's Taowakucha village.

Locals said that like every other day, farmer Nur went to the nearby hill to bring his cattle back, but didn't return home till 7:00pm.

Later, family members searched for him and found the body on a hill, they said, adding that there were marks of injuries that indicated he was trampled by elephants.

Jhenaigati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al-Mamun confirmed the matter, saying that the body was sent to the Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The body would be handed over to the family upon completing legal procedures, he added.