Farmer killed in Jamalpur lightning strike

A farmer was killed and two others critically injured in lightning strikes in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Farid Uddin, of Char Sarishabari village of Satpoa union, reports our local correspondent.

The injured are farmer Shah Jalal, 52, and his son Shabur, 25, of the same village. They are currently undergoing treatment in Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

Quoting locals, Musfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said Farid went to the field to cut paddy. He was struck by lightning while cutting paddy around 10:30am.

At the time, Shah Jalal and his son Shabur were working beside the land and got injured, the OC said.

Police recovered the body and handed it over to the family without autopsy.