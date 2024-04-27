Farmer killed in elephant attack

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Omar Ali, son of Tamij Uddin of bordering Batkuchi village under the upazila.

The farmer came under attack by the elephants coming from a nearby jungle while he was guarding off the Boro paddy at night, leaving him killed on the spot, said Monirul Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station.

Locals recovered the body after the elephants left the spot, he added.

Forest officials and local public representatives rushed to the spot after hearing about the attack.

According to locals, they frequently come under attacks by elephants especially at night when they guard their croplands in Nalitabari and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur.