Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Apr 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 11:59 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Farmer killed in elephant attack

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Apr 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 11:59 PM

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Omar Ali, son of Tamij Uddin of bordering Batkuchi village under the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The farmer came under attack by the elephants coming from a nearby jungle while he was guarding off the Boro paddy at night, leaving him killed on the spot, said Monirul Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station.

Locals recovered the body after the elephants left the spot, he added.

Forest officials and local public representatives rushed to the spot after hearing about the attack.

According to locals, they frequently come under attacks by elephants especially at night when they guard their croplands in Nalitabari and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|হাসপাতাল

চাপ সামলাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছি: হৃদরোগ ইনস্টিটিউটের চিকিৎসক

চিকিৎসকরা জানান, এই ধরনের গরম আবহাওয়ায় রক্ত সঞ্চালনের জন্য হার্টের ওপর অতিরিক্ত চাপ পড়তে পারে। যার কারণে বুকে ব্যথা, শ্বাসকষ্ট, এমনকি কখনো কখনো হার্ট অ্যাটাক পর্যন্ত হতে পারে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিজেদের ব্যর্থতা গোপন করতেই কি বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকে সাংবাদিক প্রবেশে নিষেধাজ্ঞা, প্রশ্ন টিআইবির

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification