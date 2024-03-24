Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sun Mar 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:57 PM

Farmer killed in elephant attack

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sun Mar 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:57 PM

A 41-year-old farmer was killed in an attack by elephants in Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh early yesterday.

The victim was identified as Ainal Haque of the upazila's Jhigatola village.

Quoting locals, Mohammad Chand Miah, officer-in-charge of Dhobaura Police Station said Ainal was watering his boro field in the bordering area. Suddenly, a herd of elephants entered the area, attacked Ainal and trampled him to death around 12:30am, said the OC.

When the local people started rushing to the spot, the elephants left the place.

On information, police recovered the body and it was handed over to the family members in the morning. A case was lodged with the police station in this connection.

