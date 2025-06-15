Farmer dies in lightning strike in Manikganj

A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in the Kumuria area of ​​Khalsi union under Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj yesterday afternoon.

The victim is Robin Sheikh, 30, of the area.

Quoting locals, Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Al Mamun said Robin was working on a farmland near his house around 4:00pm when he was struck by lightning. He died on the spot.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body and handed it over to the family without a post-mortem examination