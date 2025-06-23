Farmer dies from electrocution

A farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire placed around a fish pond in Jhajhri village under Chuadanga Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chan Mia, 35, of Majherpara area of the village.

Muhammad Shahid Titumir, officer-in-charge of Darshana Police Station, confirmed the incident.

A resident of the same village had leased the pond for fish farming and installed live GI wires around it to prevent theft. Yesterday morning, Chan Mia accidentally came in contact with the live wire while on his way to the crop field and died on the spot, the OC said.

The body will be handed over to family after completing legal formalities, he added.