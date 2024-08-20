Family of four meets tragic end on road

Jasim Uddin, 65, of Bagmara upazila, Rajshahi, was brought to Dhaka a few days ago by his two sons so he could have better care for his chronic paralysis.

After the treatment, when Jasim, along with his wife and two sons, set out for their home on a rented microbus in the early hours of yesterday, they were met with a fatal collision with a truck in Sirajganj.

Following the incident, the bodies of Jasim Uddin, 65; his wife, Nargis Begum, 60; and their two sons, Jamal Uddin, 45, and Kamal Uddin, 40, were taken to their home in Noroshinghapur village of Bagmara upazila around noon for burial. Jamal's wife and child are the only surviving members of the family.

Confirming the accident, Md Taj Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Solonga Police Station, said the accident took place around 3:30am in Hatikumrul area when the family was returning to their village home in Bagmara by microbus.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The inspector said four members of the family died on the spot, and Md Ashik, the driver of the microbus, was taken to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj with critical injuries.

The police were now trying to track down the truck involved in the collision as soon as possible, he added.