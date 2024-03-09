Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Sat Mar 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 04:28 AM

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist

Dead body

A motorcyclist was killed as a branch of a tree fell on him in Thakurgaon yesterday noon.

The incident happened on Ranishankoil-Nekmarad road at Kumarganj village in Ranishankoil upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Haque, 35, of Bisrampur village in Baliadangi upazila.

Quoting locals, Ranishankoil Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sohel Rana said two unidentified people were cutting branches of a roadside tree. A branch fell on Ismail while he was crossing the spot.

On information, firefighters took him to Ranishankoil Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. 

The OC said, "After receiving a complaint we will take legal steps against the offenders who were cutting tree branches illegally." The body was sent to Thakurgaon Hospital morgue for autopsy.

