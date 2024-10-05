Factory worker killed after being hit by bus on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A factory worker was killed after being run over by a bus on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Konabari area this morning.

The victim, Rakibul Islam, 30, is from Satbaria village in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj. He worked at a factory under Ha-meem Group in Tongi.

The incident occurred at around 7:30am in front of Konabari Degree College, reports our local correspondent quoting Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Konabari Police Station.

Eyewitnesses and locals said a Gazipur-bound bus of Taqwa Paribahan hit Rakibul's motorcycle from behind, causing his death on the spot.

Shahjahan Ali, the victim's father, said his son had returned home last Thursday and was on his way back to work when the accident happened.

"My son will never come home again," he said, breaking into tears.

Mohammad Howladar, a local resident, expressed frustration over the safety concerns involving Taqwa Paribahan on the highway, accusing the bus staff of negligence and reckless driving, which has led to multiple accidents.

Abul Kashem, sub-inspector of Konabari Police Station confirmed that the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

However, the driver managed to flee with the vehicle, he added.

Sultan Uddin Sarkar, president of the Gazipur Owners Workers Union, said, "When accidents occur, we take action against the drivers involved."