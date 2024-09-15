Explosion at Ctg Shipyard: Two more die, death toll now 6

Two more workers, who were injured in the explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute early yesterday.

Jahangir Hawlader, 45, and Barkatullah, 23, were declared dead between 6:00am and 6:30am, said Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital.

Jahangir and Barkatullah had suffered burns on 70 and 50 percent of their bodies respectively, he said.

With their death, the death toll from the incident has risen to six.

The explosion occurred at a shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda around 11:40am on September 7, according to Mohammad Solaiman, superintendent of Industrial Police, Chattogram.

After the explosion, 12 workers were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. As conditions of the eight injured deteriorated, they were shifted to Dhaka.

Among the injured, Anwar Hossain and Abul Kashem, who are still undergoing treatment at the burn institute, have 25 percent and 70 percent burn injuries, hospital sources said.