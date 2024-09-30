Explosion at Ctg oil tanker: Two bodies recovered

Two bodies were recovered from crude oil tanker "Banglar Jyoti" hours after a fire broke out following an explosion on the ship's bow today.

Bangladesh Navy (Chattogram area) Commander Masud Iqbal, who is part of the rescue operation, confirmed the deaths to The Daily Star this afternoon.

He said one of the deceased was identified as Shourabh, the deck cadet of the oil tanker.

The body was found hanging on the deck railing of the ship. Another body was recovered but yet to be identified as the body parts were found scattered, he further said.

Following the incident, Shourabh and two other workshop technicians, Nurul Islam and Haroon, were missing, said Abdul Wadud, president of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Seamen's Association.

The explosion took place while the tanker was anchored at Dolphin Jetty No 7 of Chattogram Port around 10:45am, said Md Omor Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

"The fire has been brought under control," he said to The Daily Star around 12:30pm.

The tanker is owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). According to CPA sources, the tanker was unloading around 11,000 tonnes of crude oil.

The CPA, along with the Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, and Fire Service and Civil Defence, dispatched multiple tugboats and firefighting vessels to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

As a precautionary measure, all nearby ships were relocated to safe zones, and oil installations were instructed to remain on high alert, said the CPA official.