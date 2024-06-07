Expat killed in Munshiganj road accident

A man was killed today when his motorbike fell between two cement trucks and was hit in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj.

The deceased was Mizanur Rahman, 40, an expatriate hailing from Satvita village in Dhaka's Dohar.

Sekander Hossain, in-charge of Baghra Police Camp, said the incident occurred around 8:00am on the Dhaka-Dohar road.

Another motorcyclist who was injured during the incident was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Mizanur's body is at Srinagar Police Station right now, Sekander added.

Police have seized the two trucks involved, but the drivers escaped.

Mizanur had returned home a month ago and was scheduled to go back to Switzerland tomorrow.