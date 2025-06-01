Expat killed in Dinajpur road accident

A Bangladeshi expatriate, who works in Japan, was killed in a road accident on Parbotipur-Phulbari road in the Chak Maheshpur village in Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila last night.

The victim is Monjur Hussain, 50, of Katabari village, said police.

Inspector of Barapukuria Police Investigation Centre Md Motiur Rahman told the Daily Star that Monjur was a pillion passenger on his nephew's motorcycle. They were returning from Syedpur in Nilphamari after a visit.

When they reached the Maheshpur village area around 8:00pm, a Phulbari-bound oil tanker lorry hit their motorcycle from behind leaving Monjur dead on the spot while his nephew Ovi suffered minor injuries.

Quoting family members, Motiur said the deceased came from Japan six days ago.

The truck is yet to be identified.

The filing of a case is underway with Parbotipur Police Station, he said.