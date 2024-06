A man was killed when the motorbike he was riding got sandwiched between two trucks in Sreenagar of Munshiganj yesterday.

Another rider was injured in the accident, which occurred on the Dhaka-Dohar road at Baribarkhola in Baghra.

Mizanur Rahman, 40, an expatriate, came home on leave a month ago, said Baghra police camp in-charge Sekander Hossain. He was supposed to go back to Switzerland today.