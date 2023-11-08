Ex-Chhatra Federation president among two killed in road crash

Two men, including a former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle and ran them over when they fell on the road in Dhaka's New Eskaton area last night.

The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam and Sauvik Karim.

Ariful was the senior manager (sales and distribution) of University Press Limited (UPL), Assistant Manager (Sales) of the organisation Kausar Ahmed told The Daily Star.

He was a former student of Dhaka University and former president of the Chhatra Federation, the official said.

Witnesses said the accident took place around 11:45pm when the two were heading towards Moghbazar area.

They fell on the road after the speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As the driver sped up to flee, both were crushed under the wheels of the truck, leaving them dead on the spot, according to the witnesses.

Shah Mohammad Awlad, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said police were trying to identify the truck and detain its driver.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.