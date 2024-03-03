Ensure punishment of those responsible for Bailey Road inferno: NHRC chairman

It will be possible to prevent the recurrence of fire incidents and deaths if punishment is ensured for those responsible for fire incidents, said National Human Rights Commission Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed today.

Day after day not taking action against those responsible has created a culture of impunity. Because of this, the fires keep happening.

The NHRC chairman came up with the remarks while briefing reporters at the meeting room of the NHRC today.

The NHRC chairman said it is absolutely necessary to hold accountable the government departments responsible for ensuring the fire safety of a building. Besides, there must be a system of maximum penalty against officials and institutions who fail to fulfill such duties, he said.

"Our law also has detailed provisions, but enforcement is not done properly. This is what keeps the problem alive. Indifference, tendency to be managed, and irresponsibility of government regulatory bodies are evident," the NHRC added.

The NHRC chairman also said that though one after another fire incidents have occurred due to the irresponsibility of those involved, most of the cases have not been filed. Again, there are one or two cases, but there is no precedent for punishment. In most cases, the culprits are identified but no action is taken against them.

"We have not learned the proper lessons from the incidents of major fires and explosions that have taken place in the past years. Incidents of fire are recurring due to a lack of effective measures," the NHRC chairman added.

There are a total of 22 fire laws and one High Court judgment in the country. Appropriate action could be taken accordingly. Again, in many cases, it is seen that the relevant authorities provide licenses without proper monitoring while issuing licenses in the legal framework.

He also said that all safety measures have to be strictly monitored and licensing must be made mandatory.