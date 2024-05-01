Engineer killed as truck rams his bike in Pubail

An engineer was killed this morning after a truck rammed his motorcycle in Gazipur's Pubail area.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain Munna, 27.

The accident took place at the area near Mirer Bazar flyover in Pubail around 7:00am when a truck lost control and rammed Shahadat's motorcycle when he was heading to work, said Officer-in-Charge of Pubail Police Station, Md Kamruzzaman.

He died on the spot, the OC added.

He is an engineer of an under-contruction flyover project in Gazipur.

OC Kamruzzaman said the truck and motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. However, the truck driver managed to escape from the spot. A case will be filed in this regard.