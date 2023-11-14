Eleven killed in road accidents in six districts

At least 11 people were killed and seven injured in road accidents yesterday.

In Mymensingh, three persons were killed and two sustained injuries as a sand-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Kashiganj Bazar on Mymensingh-Netrokona road.

The deceased are auto-rickshaw driver Mustakim Mia, 30, and its passengers -- Lucky Akter, 30, and her sister Saki Akter, 17.

The injured -- Lucky's three-year-old daughter Humaira Akter, and Shaheen Khan -- are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said OC Abdullah Al Mamun of Tarakanda Police Station.

In Chattogram, two primary school students were killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents.

The deceased are Aynun Tasfi Toa, 9, and Nur Uddin, 13.

Aynun Tasfi, a third grader of Suabil Islamia Government Primary School, was going to school around 9:00am with two other students on foot when a four-wheeler, locally called "chander gari", ran them over.

Meanwhile, Nur Uddin, a fifth-grader of Harala Government Primary School, died after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw ran him over in front of Barama College around 8:30am.

Md Jahangir, 32, driver of the auto-rickshaw, was detained, said police.

In Joypurhat, two people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles at Durgadah Bazar. The deceased are Jony Hossain, 35, and Samiul Islam, 27.

In Munshiganj, a father and his son were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a trolley in Torki area under Sadar upazila around 11:30am.

The deceased are passengers of the auto-rickshaw Dadon Sarkar, 32, and his son Hossain Sarkar, 4.

Three others, including Dadon's wife, were injured in the incident.

Deceased Dadon Sarkar returned home from Malaysia on vacation 10 days ago, said Munshiganj Sadar OC Aminul Islam.

In Shariatpur, a college student died in an accident involving his motorcycle and a sand-laden trolley near a brickfield in Upargaon area around 9:00am.

The deceased is Amal Howlader, 20, a honours' first-year student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Govt College.

Amal was on his way to visit his brother-in-law at a hospital, who earlier got injured in a separate road accident, said police.

In Savar, a lorry driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha highway. The deceased is Shohel Rana, 45.