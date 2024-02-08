Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:57 PM

Accidents & Fires

Elevated expressway worker crushed under container; 2nd death in 2 days

A project worker of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway was crushed by a container today, just a day after a steel frame fell from the structure and killed a hawker.

The incident took place around 11:00am in Tejgaon's Tejkunipara.

A container fell from a crane that was moving it and crushed Shamim Mia, 39, who was working underneath the expressway, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station.

Shamim, from Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, died on the spot, he added.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Police detained crane operator Azharul Islam, 29, following the incident.

Yesterday, Matiur Rahman, 50, a hawker, was killed after a steel frame from the expressway fell on him in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.

On May 29 last year, a 12-year-old boy died after an iron rod fell on him from the under-construction expressway in the capital's Mohakhali.

