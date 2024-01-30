Elevated Expressway: Construction worker dies of electrocution

A worker died from electrocution while working on the Elevated Expressway construction site in Dhaka's Savar last morning.

The incident took place at Itkhola area of ​​Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ road in Ashulia around 8:00am, said Shahab Uddin, project director of the expressway.

The deceased was identified as Angur Mia, from Dhutipara area in Gaibandha, said Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Sharif Ahmed.

The body was taken to a local hospital morgue, said the SI, adding that if family members file any complaint, legal action will be taken.

Project Director Shahab said, "Wearing gloves, safety boots, and helmets is required while working, but many workers disregard these safety measures. We'll look into how this incident took place."

In addition to saying that measures would be taken to guarantee that such accidents do not recur, he said, "We will ensure that the worker gets proper compensation, all grants including insurance money, so that his family is at least financially sound."