Thu Apr 11, 2024 10:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 11, 2024 11:47 PM

Elephant kills teen at Mirpur zoo

A 17-year-old boy died after being attacked by an elephant at the National Zoo in Dhaka's Mirpur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahid, son of Azad Ali. His father is a mahout of the zoo and a resident of Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

This incident happened around 11:00am, said Rafiqul Islam Talukder, director at the zoo.

He said mahout Azad Ali entered the elephant's cage with his son Zahid. Suddenly, one of the five elephants attacked Zahid, leaving him seriously injured.

But Zahid's father Azad, did not inform the matter to the authorities and left for Kulaura with his son.

Zahid died on the way to the Kulaura, added the director.

