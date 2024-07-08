Electrocution kills five at Ratha Yatra

Five people were electrocuted to death and 37 others injured during Ratha Yatra (chariot procession) in Bogura town yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened when the dome of the Ratha came in contact with the overhead electric wire around 5:15pm.

The deceased were Ranjita, 60, of Shahjahanpur upazila, Naresh Mahanta, 40, of Adamdighi upazila, Atoshi Rani, 40, of Sadar upazila, Alok Kumar, 42, of Shibganj upazila, and Jali Rani Sha, of Sariakandi upazila, said police.

The injured were undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Bogura, said Inspector Shahinuzzaman of Sadar Police Station, adding that two of them were in the ICU.

Ratha Yatra is one of the major festivals of the Hindu community.

Police and locals said the Ratha Yatra, participated by several thousand devotees, started from Iskcon temple in Seujgari area around 5:00pm.

When the procession reached Amtala intersection around 5:15pm, Ratha's dome came in contact with the electric wire. As the dome was made of steel, it electrocuted those holding it and caught on fire.

The procession was heading to Satmatha intersection area, said Arup Ratan, a witness who joined the procession.

"Instantly, the dome caught fire and huge smoke was blowing. Everyone started shouting and running haphazardly. Those who were in the chariot jumped to survive," he said.

"We rescued 20 injured people from the spot and sent them to hospitals. Four of them died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and one at Mohammad Ali Hospital," Arup told The Daily Star.

Contacted, Khorajita Krishna Das, principal of Iskcon temple in Bogura, said, "We tried to move the procession very carefully. When the chariot came near the electric wire, we warned the devotees so that they lower the dome. But they could not hear ours due to noise."

In a statement last night, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad expressed deep shock and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Its leaders called upon the government to take effective measures for treatment of the injured.