Elderly man killed over land dispute

An elderly man was killed in a clash over a land dispute in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Gojen Roy, 60, of Gorea Matigara village under the same upazila.

Quoting locals, Thakurgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Firoj Kobir said, "Gojen Roy and his neighbour Dharma Roy had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

"On Sunday evening, Dharma Roy's family members started piling a heap of straw on the land in front of Gojen's house."

"When Gojen asked them to stop, the two families got into an argument that later turned into a violent clash, leaving three people, including Gojen, injured."

Family members took them to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Gojen dead, the OC added.

The victim's family is preparing to file a case with the Sadar Police Station in this connection.