Elderly man killed, 20 injured in Munshiganj bus accident

An elderly man died after being hit by a bus that lost control and eventually fell into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila today.

Twenty passengers of the Jainpur Paribahan, going to Dhaka from Cumilla, were injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rob, 65. He died on the spot after being hit by the bus, said Humayun Kabir, Gazaria highway police in-charge.

The accident occurred around 8:30am today when the bus lost control, striking Rob and veering off the road, he said.

Gazaria Upazila Fire Service Station Officer Rifat Mallik said, "Some people were sent to Dhaka in critical condition. The rest are receiving treatment at the Gazaria Health Complex."