Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chattogram
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Elderly man dies as train hits him

UNB, Chattogram
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM

An elderly man died yesterday after being hit by a train on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail tracks in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Farid Ahamad, 64, a resident of Sonapahar area under Jorarganj union of the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals spotted Farid's body on the railway tracks in front of the BSRM factory in the Sonapahar area in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Amzad Hossain, sub-inspector of Sitakunda railway police outpost.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Angelo Mathews
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

বাংলাদেশ ও সাকিবের জন্য এটা কলঙ্কজনক: ম্যাথিউস

অ্যাঞ্জেলো ম্যাথিউস সংবাদ সম্মেলনে আসতে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের কেউ কেউ বলে উঠলেন, 'বাহ, আপনিই এসেছেন।' ম্যাথিউস মুখে হাসি দিয়ে জবাব দেন, 'হ্যাঁ, আমি এখানে। করুন সব প্রশ্ন।' কণ্ঠে...

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাধীন-সার্বভৌম ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের জন্য আমাদের ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪৮ মিনিট আগে