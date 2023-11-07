Elderly man dies as train hits him

An elderly man died yesterday after being hit by a train on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail tracks in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Farid Ahamad, 64, a resident of Sonapahar area under Jorarganj union of the upazila.

Locals spotted Farid's body on the railway tracks in front of the BSRM factory in the Sonapahar area in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Amzad Hossain, sub-inspector of Sitakunda railway police outpost.