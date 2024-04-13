Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 13, 2024 11:56 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 12:23 AM

Accidents & Fires

Elderly lawyer killed by speeding truck in Jamalpur

train accident in Jamalpur

A 60-year-old lawyer was killed after being run over by a truck while crossing the road in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila tonight.

The incident took place at Malibag intersection of Bakshiganj municipality area around 8:30pm.

The deceased Golam Mostafa Azad, of Dakshin Kamalpur village in the upazila's Dhanua Kamalpur union, was a lawyer at Sherpur District Judge Court, reports our local correspondent, quoting police.

MD Abdul Ahad, officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station, said the incident took place when Azad was returning to his residence from the local market. When he reached Malibagh intersection in Bakshiganj municipality, he tried to cross the road. But as he slipped and fell down to the ground, a speeding truck ran him over, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver, the OC added.

