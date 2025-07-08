Eight killed in road crashes across 5 districts

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Tangail, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Munshiganj yesterday.

In Tangail, three people, including a woman and her son, were killed when a passenger bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Dhanbari upazila.

The victims are Kajol Rekha, 45, and Shrabon, 16.

The injured, Basonti Begum, 60, was admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred around 1:15pm in Baghil area on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional highway, said Dhanbari Police Station OC SM Shahidullah.

"We seized both the vehicles but their drivers managed to flee," the OC said.

In Panchagarh, a man was killed and two people were injured as a motorbike hit a cycle on the Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway in Boyalmari village.

The victim is Motiar Rahman, 70, a tea-factory worker, said OC Abdullah Hil Zaman of Panchagarh Police Station.

The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

In Mymensingh, two persons were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a dump truck and an auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon upazila around noon.

The victims are Md Wasim Mia, 22, a passenger, and Md Iqbal Hossain, 50, the driver of the auto-rickshaw. Police seized the truck and detained its driver, Sohan Mia.

In Chattogram, Afia, a five-year-old girl, was killed after falling from her mother's lap when a tank-lorry rear-ended their CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Mirsarai upazila.

The driver of the tank-lorry had been arrested.

In Munshiganj, a man was killed and at least six others injured when a bus collided with a goods-laden truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria upazila this afternoon.

The victim is Azgar Ali, the bus helper. The accident took place around 1:00pm at Anarpura U-turn.