Eight killed in road crashes

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Munshiganj today.

In Tangail, three people, including a woman and her teenage son, were killed when a passenger bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Dhanbari upazila.

The victims are Kajol Rekha, 45, and her son Shrabon, 16. The identity of the third victim could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 1:15pm at Baghil area on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional highway, confirmed Dhanbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Shahidullah.

Doctors declared the woman and the boy dead after they were brought to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex.

"We seized both the vehicles but their drivers managed to flee," the OC said.

In Panchagarh, a man was killed and two people injured as a motorbike hit a cycle on the Panchagarh-Banglabandha highway in Boyalmari village of Sadar upazila this morning.

The victim is Motiar Rahman, 70, a tea-factory worker at the local Morgen Tea Factory.

OC Abdullah Hil Zaman of Panchagarh Police Station said the accident occurred around 8:00am when a Tetulia-bound motorcycle hit Motiar's bicycle as he was changing lanes on his way to work.

Critically injured, all three were taken to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where Motiar succumbed to his injuries.

The injured two were later shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

In Mymensingh, two were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a dump truck and an auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon upazila around noon.

The victims are Md Wasim Mia, 22, a passenger, and Md Iqbal Hossain, 50, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, said OC Ferdous Alam of Pagla Police Station.

He said the incident happened when the auto-rickshaw bound for Hossainpur in Kishoreganj collided head-on with a dump truck coming from the opposite direction. Both victims died on the spot.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Police seized the truck and detained its driver, Sohan Mia.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident.

In Chattogram, a five-year-old girl was killed after falling from her mother's lap when a tank-lorry rear-ended their CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Mirsarai upazila.

The deceased was identified as Alifa, who was travelling with her mother to a relative's house.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at College Road in Mirsarai municipality this afternoon.

The autorickshaw reportedly stopped suddenly and a tank-lorry rear-ended the vehicle. Alifa fell from her mother's lap onto the road and died on the spot, said OC Atikur Rahman of Mirsarai Police Station.

The driver of the tank-lorry had been arrested and the vehicle seized.

In Munshiganj, a man was killed and at least six others injured when a bus collided with a goods-laden truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria upazila this afternoon.

The victim is Azgar Ali, the bus helper.

The accident took place around 1:00pm at the Anarpura U-turn point when a Jonaki Paribahan bus collided with a truck while making a turn, confirmed Shakwat Hossaid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhoberchar Highway Police Outpost.

According to OC Shawkat, Azgar died on the spot after he was thrown off the bus and hit a roadside tree during the collision.

The injured were taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex and nearby hospitals.

[Our correspondents from Tangail, Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, Munshiganj, and Chattogram contributed to this report.]