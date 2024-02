The fire that broke out a slum in Mirpur was this afternoon was brought under control after around an hour.

Eight fire engines brought the blazes under control around 2:00pm at Jhilpar slum in Mirpur-12, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

She said the fire broke out around 12:55pm, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

More to follow...