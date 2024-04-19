An Eid reunion turns tragic

Six members of two families lost their lives in the fatal road accident at Jhalakathi on Wednesday -- which claimed 14 lives -- leaving their family members in grief.

The deceased are Hasibur Rahman alias Prince, 33; his wife Nahida Akter Sonia, 28; their children three-year-old Takia Akter and one-year-old Tahmid Rahman; Sonia's younger sister Nipa Akter, 21, and Nipa's husband Imran Hossain, 23.

Nipa married Imran, a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force, just a week before Ramadan. Imran had come to Shangar village in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila on Tuesday to meet his in-laws.

Prince, Nipa's brother-in-law, was taking his wife and two children to his father-in-law's house in Shangar village, said Md Barkatullah, Prince's cousin.

"While going to Barishal, Sonia also invited Nipa and Imran to go with them," said Mohammad Zia, cousin of Sonia and Nipa.

"But who would know they would face such an unexpected death?" he asked before bursting into tears.

Having lost their two daughters, Abdul Barek Mridha and his wife are speechless.

Nipa has been buried in the family graveyard at her father's house in Shangar village, while the dead body of Irman has been taken to Rangamati.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck hit three vehicles that were waiting to pay toll at Gabkhan Bridge on Wednesday around 1:30pm.

After the accident, police caught the truck's driver Al Amin, who did not have a licence to drive heavy vehicles, and helper Nazmul Sheikh.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said a case is in process with the police station in this connection.