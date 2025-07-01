Easy bike driver dies from electrocution while charging vehicle in Netrokona

An easy bike driver died after being electrocuted while charging his vehicle in Barhatta upazila of Netrokona last night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Salam, 35, said Md Kamrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Barhatta Police Station.

The incident took place around 8:00pm in Nishchintapur Westpara village under the upazila. .

According to local residents and police sources, Abdur Salam returned home last night after driving his battery-run three-wheeler. He later went to connect the vehicle to a power source for charging. During this process, he got electrocuted and was severely injured. Family members and neighbours rescued him and rushed him to Barhatta Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

OC Kamrul Hasan added, "As there were no complaints regarding the death, the body of Abdur Salam was handed over to his family upon request. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the police station."