DU student injured in microbus-motorcycle collision

A Dhaka University student was injured today after his motorcycle collided with a microbus near the Monument of Memory Eternal on the campus.

According to an eyewitness, Taufiqul Islam alias Enan, a graduate student of the Institute of Education and Research, was riding his bike from Nilkhet to TSC. The collision took place when the microbus, coming from the opposite direction, tried to overtake a car. It crossed its lane and hit the motorcycle.

The injured student was taken to Dhaka Medical College, he added.

A group of students barred the microbus aftermath the incident

Mirza Shakil, the driver of the microbus, said he wasn't speeding.

He said he couldn't avoid the accident while overtaking a car as the bike was speeding.

"I hit the brakes hard, but he [the student] couldn't stop his vehicle in time," he added.