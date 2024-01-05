Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:28 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:43 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

DU student injured in microbus-motorcycle collision

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:28 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 01:43 AM

A Dhaka University student was injured today after his motorcycle collided with a microbus near the Monument of Memory Eternal on the campus.

According to an eyewitness, Taufiqul Islam alias Enan, a graduate student of the Institute of Education and Research, was riding his bike from Nilkhet to TSC. The collision took place when the microbus, coming from the opposite direction, tried to overtake a car. It crossed its lane and hit the motorcycle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The injured student was taken to Dhaka Medical College, he added.

A group of students barred the microbus aftermath the incident

Mirza Shakil, the driver of the microbus, said he wasn't speeding.

He said he couldn't avoid the accident while overtaking a car as the bike was speeding.

"I hit the brakes hard, but he [the student] couldn't stop his vehicle in time," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৯৩ শতাংশ কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট যাবে ভোটের দিন সকালে

তবে দুর্গম অঞ্চলের ২ হাজার ৯৬৪টি কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট পাঠানো হবে ভোটের আগের দিন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নৌকা সমর্থককে গুলি করে হত্যা: মামলার আসামিকে বিমানবন্দর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification