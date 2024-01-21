DU student, BCL leaders among 12 dead on roads

The wreckage of the microbus that was hit by a bus on Dashuria-Kushtia highway in Pabna yesterday. PHOTO: COLLECTED

At least 12 people, including two female tourists and four Chhatra League activists, were killed while scores were injured in separate roads accidents in six districts yesterday.

In Bandarban's Ruma upazila, two tourists, including a Dhaka University student, were killed and 11 others injured when an SUV, locally known as chander gari, plunged into a ditch yesterday morning.

The dead were identified as Firoza Khatun, 53, and Zoynab Khatun, 24, a master's student of DU's criminology department.

The injured are: Firoza's daughter Nusrat Jahan Rizvy, 34; Rafan, 12; Ushasi Nag, 15; Joba Roy, 45; Mahfuza Islam Rupa, 45; Amena Begum, 60; Tahmina Tanjim Talukder, 19; Tannim, 21; Anjuman Haque, 35; Etu, 16; and Swarna, 23.

They were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, according to the local administration.

Bandarban Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Mahbubul Haque said a group of 57 tourists from an organisation -- "Bhromon Konnya - Travelettes of Bangladesh" – went to Bandarban's Keokradon in five vehicles on Friday and spent the night there.

The accident occurred around 11:00am yesterday when one of the vehicles carrying 13 tourists lost control and fell into a ditch in Darjeeling Para area on the way to Bandarban town.

In Sylhet, four BCL activists were killed after a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch on the Sylhet-Tamabil Road in Jaintiapur upazila around 11:45pm on Friday.

The dead are Jubayer Ahsan, 26; Nehal Paul, 25; Mehadi Hasan Tomal, 24; and Ali H Sumon, 24, said Mohammad Shahidullah, superintendent of police of Sylhet Highway Region.

All the deceased were activists of Jaintiapur upazila Chhatra League, said the upazila's Chairman Kamal Ahmed.

"They were on their way to the Tamabil Land Port when the driver of the private car lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch," Kamal said quoting locals and eyewitnesses.

In Pabna, two officials of Ishwardi EPZ were killed and three others were injured when a bus hit a microbus carrying the officials on the Dashuria-Kushtia highway yesterday morning.

The deceased -- Amit Kundu, 40, and Nasim Hossain, 45 -- were officials of Renesa Limited.

Ashish Kuman Sanyal, officer-in-charge of Pakshey Highway Police Station, said a Pabna-bound bus from Kushtia hit a microbus in Mirkamari area of Ishwardi around 8:00am.

There was dense fog when the accident occurred, he added.

In Cox's Bazar, a 72-year-old Rohingya man was killed when an autorickshaw ran him over in front of Kutupalong High School in Ukhiya upazila around 1:30pm yesterday, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

The dead was identified as Gura Mia, a resident of Block A-9 of Kutupalong Camp-1.

The OC said that Gura Mia first fell on the road after being hit by an easy bike while crossing the road, then autorickshaw coming from the same direction ran him over.

In Dhaka, printing press trader Rabiul Islam, 41, died on the spot after a lorry hit his motorbike in Jatrabari area around 11:00am yesterday.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested its driver, said Jatrabari Police Station's Sub-Inspector Iqbal Hossain.

In Rajshahi, two people, including a child, died and two others were injured after a bus hit a rickshaw van in Mohanpur upazila around 12:00pm, reports UNB.

The deceased are van driver Siraj, 50, and Abdullah, 12, a passenger of the van.

(Our correspondents in Bandarban, Pabna, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar contributed to the report.)