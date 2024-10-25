DU official dies falling into shaft

A senior assistant director (accounts) of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University died today after falling into a lift shaft.

The victim is Mohammad Abdulllah. He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DU authorities.

The incident happened this morning at the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) building.

The university authorities formed a five-member investigation committee to find out the reason behind the incident.

The committee was asked to submit a report within seven working days.

Apart from the probe body, a fact-finding committee was also formed and was asked to submit their findings within three working days.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan condoled the death.