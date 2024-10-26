DU official dies falling down lift shaft

An official of Dhaka University died yesterday morning after falling down a lift shaft from the seventh floor at the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) building.

Critically injured, Mohammad Abdulllah, senior assistant director (accounts) of the Fine Arts Faculty, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to campus sources, admission tests for Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) were being held at the CARS building in the morning.

Abdullah had gone to the dean's office on the seventh floor of the CARS building to collect honorariums to be given to the invigilators.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, said, "After collecting the money, instead of using the regular lift, Abdullah decided to use the cargo elevator to get down. The doors to this elevator don't open automatically and have to be opened manually by hand.

"However, when he opened the doors, the elevator had not arrived. Not noticing that the lift was not there, he stepped inside and fell down the shaft. He got seriously injured and was later taken to the DMCH, where he died undergoing treatment."

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has expressed condolences at Abdullah's tragic demise.

The university authorities formed a five-member investigation committee to find out the cause behind the incident.

The committee was asked to submit a report within seven working days.

Apart from the probe body, a fact-finding committee was also formed and was asked to submit their findings within three working days.