Sat May 25, 2024 05:04 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 05:07 PM

Driver killed as truck crashes into roadside tree in Jashore

Photo: Collected

A truck driver was killed when the vehicle hit a roadside tree in Sadipur area of Jashore-Magura road this morning.

The deceased was identified as Arijul Islam, 30. Two people were injured including the helper of the truck, reports our local correspondent quoting Abhijit Singh Roy, in-charge of Khajura Police Camp.

He said the accident took place around 7:00am when a rod-laden truck crashed into a roadside tree after its driver lost control of the wheels.

The driver died on the spot, he said, adding that the helper was rescued by members of Jashore Fire Service and sent to Jashore Medical College Hospital.

Efforts are on to rescue another person, he added.

