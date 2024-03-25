Driver killed in cylinder blast as truck rear-ends auto-rickshaw

A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw died today after a truck hit his vehicle causing its cylinder to explode on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Chandanaish upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports our staff correspondent.

The sand-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw while it tried to speed away defying a traffic police signal to halt around 4.30pm, said SM Shafiullah, superintendent of police of Chattogram.

The gas cylinder of the auto-rickshaw exploded on the impact leaving the driver no chance of escaping the vehicle, said Arifuzzaman, station officer of Chandanaish Fire Service.

He died inside the burning vehicle, he added.

There was no passenger in the auto-rickshaw, said police and local sources.

Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee the scene, said the SP.

Police were trying to arrest the driver, he added.