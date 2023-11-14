Accidents & Fires
Driver, helper killed as lorry rear-ends pickup in Ctg

Two people were killed as a speeding lorry rear-ended a pick-up truck on the Chattogram-Dhaka Highway in Chattogram's Mirsarai municipality this morning.

The van's driver, Ikbal Hossain, 32, and helper, Md Farid, 32, both from Talbaria, Mirsarai, died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Jorarganj Highway Police Station Sohel Sarkar said, "Driver Ikbal and helper Farid were killed instantly as the lorry, travelling at high speed, struck the pickup from behind."

Police detained Md Russell, 33, the lorry driver.

"We are filing a case with Mirsarai Police Station," OC Sohel said.

