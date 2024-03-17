Driver dies after truck rams into another

A truck driver died after his vehicle crashed into a parked truck in Dinajpur's Birampur upazila yesterday morning.

Shahin Hossain, 25, of Taleborpara village under Parbatipur upazila, was on his way to Dhaka on his potato-laden truck. He rammed into the parked vehicle on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway at China Mor in Birampur, said Subrata Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.

Critically injured, he was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.