Driver dies, 20 hurt as bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

The driver of a Chattogram-bound bus has died and 20 of its passengers have been injured as the vehicle fell off the Dhaka-Chattogram highway into a ditch in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla.

The deceased bus driver Md Samsung, 45, of the Janaki Paribahan bus lost control of the steering around 10:30 last night in Jinglatoli area, reports our local correspondent quoting Selim Reza, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.

MD Samsung died on the spot, he said adding that the injured were sent to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.