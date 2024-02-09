Accidents & Fires
Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:05 PM

Driver dies, 20 hurt as bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

Photo: Collected

The driver of a Chattogram-bound bus has died and 20 of its passengers have been injured as the vehicle fell off the Dhaka-Chattogram highway into a ditch in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla.

The deceased bus driver Md Samsung, 45, of the Janaki Paribahan bus lost control of the steering around 10:30 last night in Jinglatoli area, reports our local correspondent quoting Selim Reza, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.

MD Samsung died on the spot, he said adding that the injured were sent to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.

