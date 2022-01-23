DNCC cleaner dead while working after garbage truck hits her near Mohakhali flyover

A cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation died after a garbage truck hit her near Mohakhali flyover early today.

Deceased Shikha Rani Ghorami was sweeping the streets when the incident happened around 2:00am, said Apurba Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station.

She died on the spot after the garbage truck hit her, the OC said quoting witnesses.

"We are trying to identify the truck and its driver through CCTV footage," he added.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy.

With her, at least four persons were killed after being hit by garbage trucks of Dhaka South and North City Corporations since November last year.

On December 23, a man died after a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation hit him in Wari area.

In late November, two persons including a Notre Dame College student were killed after two such vehicles of DNCC and DSCC hit them in Dhaka's Gulistan and Panthapath areas.