DMP's fire safety drives: 872 held since March 3

In response to the recent tragic fire on Bailey Road in Dhaka, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been conducting drives targeting establishments with potential fire safety hazards.

The drive that started on March 3 resulted in the detention of 872 owners and employees from 1,347 hotels, restaurants, gas cylinder shops, and chemical warehouses till March 5.

The primary objective of the DMP drive is to assess and address fire safety shortcomings in various non-compliant buildings across the capital. Police inspected 1,132 hotels and restaurants, 207 gas cylinder shops, and eight chemical warehouses during the operation.

During the drive, 20 regular cases were filed at local police stations, resulting in the issuance of 887 additional prosecutions against individuals and businesses violating fire safety regulations, said KN Roy Nioty, ADC (Media and Public Relations) of the DMP today.

This recent surge in enforcement comes after a devastating fire ripped through a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka on February 29, killing 46 individuals, including 26 women and three children.