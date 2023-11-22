Dhaka's rail link with northern regions snapped as train derails in Natore

Two coaches of a freight train went off the tracks this afternoon in Natore, snapping the capital's rail link with the northern regions of the country.

The incident took place at signal point of Abdulpur Railway Junction in Lalpur upazila of Natore around 12:30pm, reports our local correspondent quoting Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager (west) of Bangladesh Railway.

"A freight train carrying rice from Dinajpur to Dhaka reached the signal point of Abdulpur junction and suddenly two of its coaches derailed. Because of this all types of trains stopped on that line," he said.

As a result of the derailment, Rocket Mail from Chilahati to Khulna and Barendra Express train to Rajshahi were stuck at Natore Train Station, he said, adding that a relief train was called from Pabna's Ishwardi.

BR's Pakshi Zone Additional Superintendent of Police Feroz Ahmed said police and railway rescue teams are working to move the coaches from the tracks.