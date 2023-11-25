Dhaka-Mawa Expressway: Three hurt as bus catches fire

At least three people were injured as a bus caught fire at the Dhaleswari toll plaza on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj yesterday.

A team from Sirajdikhan fire service brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes, said the fire station in-charge Badal Rahman.

"We were told by the staffers of the toll plaza that the fire started as the engine overheated. We also think that it was the reason for the fire. One of the injured has been sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital," he said.

Infrastructure of the toll plaza got damaged in the fire.