Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped as train derails in Cumilla

Train communication between Dhaka and Chattogram was suspended since this evening after a Chattogram-bound train derailed in Cumilla.

The Paharikha Express train that was going to Chattogram from Sylhet derailed around 5:30pm near Rasulpur Railway Station in Cumilla Sadar upazila, said Liakat Ali Majumder, senior sub-assistant engineer (track) of Cumilla Railway Station.

Train movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram line have been suspended since then, he told The Daily Star around 8:45pm.

A salvage train was going to the spot to rescue the derailed compartments, he added.