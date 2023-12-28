Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped for almost 3hrs as lorry overturns on tracks

A lorry overturned on the rail tracks in Cumilla on December 28, 2023. Photo: Collected

Train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram route were suspended for nearly three hours after a lorry overturned on the rail tracks in Cumilla this morning.

The lorry overturned on the tracks at Bijoypur level crossing on the Chattogram-Noakhali regional highway in Lalmai upazila of Cumilla around 7:00am, said Murad Ullah Bahar, officer-in-charge of Laksham Railway Police Station.

The lorry was removed from the track around 9:45am, he said, adding that Dhaka's rail communication with Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur and Noakhali was restored.