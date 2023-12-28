Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:22 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped for almost 3hrs as lorry overturns on tracks

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:20 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:22 AM
A lorry overturned on the rail tracks in Cumilla on December 28, 2023. Photo: Collected

Train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram route were suspended for nearly three hours after a lorry overturned on the rail tracks in Cumilla this morning.

The lorry overturned on the tracks at Bijoypur level crossing on the Chattogram-Noakhali regional highway in Lalmai upazila of Cumilla around 7:00am, said Murad Ullah Bahar, officer-in-charge of Laksham Railway Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The lorry was removed from the track around 9:45am, he said, adding that Dhaka's rail communication with Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur and Noakhali was restored.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কক্সবাজারে পিকনিক বাস ও পিকআপের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কক্সবাজারে পিকনিক বাস ও পিকআপের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪

আজ সকাল সাড়ে ৭টার দিকে উপজেলার উত্তর হারবাংয়ের কলাবাগান এলাকায় এ দুর্ঘটনা ঘটে।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বায়ুদূষণ

টানা দ্বিতীয় দিন বিশ্বে সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাস ঢাকার

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification