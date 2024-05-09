Derailment in Pabna: Dhaka's rail link with northern and southern regions restored after 5hrs

Schedule of seven intercity trains delayed

Dhaka's rail link with the northern and southern districts of the country were restored after a halt of over five hours due to derailment of the Burimari Express today.

Rail communication was halted following the derailment of two bogies of the Burimari Express at Muladuli Railway Station in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila around 3:00am.

The rail service was restored around 8:30am, Pakshey Divisional Railway Manager Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad told our Pabna correspondent.

A rescue train reached the spot around 7:00am and rescued the derailed carriages from the rail tracks at 8:10am, the official said.

According to railway sources, train schedule of seven intercity trains -- Padma Express, Lalmoni Express, Panchagarh Express, Chitra Express, Nil Sagar Express, Ekata Express and Rangpur Express – were delayed since the derailment of the Burimari Express on the Dhaka-Ishwardi rail route.

A two-member probe committee headed by Pakshey Divisional Railway Transportation Officer Md Anwar Hossain has been formed. The committee will submit its report within three working days, Pakshey DRM Shah Sufi said.

Pakshey Divisional Railway Engineer Beerbal Mondol said it was not clear yet why the train derailed.

"Probe committee is working. After investigation we will take steps," he added.